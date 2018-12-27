Pistons' Bruce Brown: Plays 22 minutes in start
Brown started at shooting guard and logged eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes Wednesday in the Pistons' 106-95 win over the Wizards.
It was an acceptable, if uninspiring showing for Brown, who replaced Luke Kennard as a starter on the wing alongside Reggie Bullock. Though his stock will see a slight boost so long as he remains on the top unit, Brown's overall fantasy value will probably be fairly muted while he regularly shares the floor with higher-usage players like Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...