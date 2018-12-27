Brown started at shooting guard and logged eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes Wednesday in the Pistons' 106-95 win over the Wizards.

It was an acceptable, if uninspiring showing for Brown, who replaced Luke Kennard as a starter on the wing alongside Reggie Bullock. Though his stock will see a slight boost so long as he remains on the top unit, Brown's overall fantasy value will probably be fairly muted while he regularly shares the floor with higher-usage players like Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson.