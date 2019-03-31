Pistons' Bruce Brown: Plays 23 minutes in Saturday's win
Brown contributed five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two blocks, and one rebound in 23 minutes during Saturday's 99-90 win over the Trail Blazers.
Brown has recorded two rejections in three of the last 12 tilts. However, he hadn't earned more than 18 minutes in any of the last 10 matchups. Despite continuing to draw starts, Brown is mostly a defensive specialist, and he's not really involved enough offensively to make much of a dent in the box scores.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.