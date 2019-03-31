Brown contributed five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two blocks, and one rebound in 23 minutes during Saturday's 99-90 win over the Trail Blazers.

Brown has recorded two rejections in three of the last 12 tilts. However, he hadn't earned more than 18 minutes in any of the last 10 matchups. Despite continuing to draw starts, Brown is mostly a defensive specialist, and he's not really involved enough offensively to make much of a dent in the box scores.