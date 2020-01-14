Pistons' Bruce Brown: Posts 12 points, five dimes
Brown registered 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 21 minutes during Monday's 117-110 overtime loss to the Pelicans.
Brown delivered a decent stat line, contributing in every category while holding down the fort as the starting point guard. If Derrick Rose ends up being dealt before the trade deadline, Brown would almost certainly warrant attention in all fantasy formats, but even still he's already beginning to make a name for himself thanks to his well-rounded abilities on both ends of the floor.
