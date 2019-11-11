Pistons' Bruce Brown: Probable for Monday
Brown is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves with a right knee contusion.
The knee issue is probably less of a concern for Brown's fantasy outlook in Monday's contest than the potential returns of Derrick Rose (hamstring, questionable) and Tim Frazier (shoulder, probable) from multi-game absences. While Frazier, Rose and Reggie Jackson have been sidelined of late, Brown has taken over as the Pistons' primary point guard and has seen his minutes, scoring, assists and steal production climb noticeably. Rose's impending return in particular could result in Brown moving to a less fantasy friendly off-ball role.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.