Brown is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves with a right knee contusion.

The knee issue is probably less of a concern for Brown's fantasy outlook in Monday's contest than the potential returns of Derrick Rose (hamstring, questionable) and Tim Frazier (shoulder, probable) from multi-game absences. While Frazier, Rose and Reggie Jackson have been sidelined of late, Brown has taken over as the Pistons' primary point guard and has seen his minutes, scoring, assists and steal production climb noticeably. Rose's impending return in particular could result in Brown moving to a less fantasy friendly off-ball role.