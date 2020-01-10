Pistons' Bruce Brown: Probable Saturday
Brown (thumb) is considered probable for Saturday's game against Chicago.
Brown picked up a sprained thumb on his right hand Thursday, but it doesn't look like it'll cost him any time. He's coming off of a 17-point, eight-assist, four-steal effort in Detroit's loss to the Cavs.
