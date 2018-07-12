Brown tallied 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, five steals and a block across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 64-59 summer league victory over the Timberwolves.

Brown managed to lead the Pistons in points, rebounds, assists and steals Wednesday. Selected with the 42nd overall pick in this year's draft after two seasons at Miami, Brown will attempt to build on Wednesday's effort for the remainder of summer league and through training camp in hopes of finding rotational minutes on Detroit. Aside from the relatively established group of Reggie Bullock, Stanley Johnson and Luke Kennard, reserve minutes on the wing may be up for grabs.