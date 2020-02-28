Pistons' Bruce Brown: Questionable for Friday
Brown (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns.
Brown continues to deal with left knee soreness, which is why his availability remains up in the air for Friday. His status should be updated closer to tipoff, likely following pregame activities.
More News
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Fourth straight 10-board game•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Teases triple-double versus Bucks•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Scratches out double-double•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Nabs season-high five steals Friday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...