Pistons' Bruce Brown: Questionable for Tuesday
Brown is being considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Denver due to left knee soreness.
Brown logged 33 minutes in Sunday's loss to Portland, and it appears he emerged from the matchup with knee soreness. He'll likely be re-evaluated closer to Tuesday's tipoff to determine his availability.
