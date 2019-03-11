Pistons' Bruce Brown: Questionable Monday
Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.
A sprained ankle kept Brown out of Sunday's game against Chicago, and the team is yet to rule on his status for the second night of the back-to-back. If Brown is held out, expect Glenn Robinson to make another start on the wing in his place.
