Pistons' Bruce Brown: Records triple-double in win
Brown finished with 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and a steal in the Pistons' win over the 76ers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday.
Brown produced a triple-double to lead the Pistons to a win over the 76ers and improve their record in the LVSL to 4-0. In his last three games, Brown has been on fire with averages of 14.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 8.7 assists. He'll look to keep up the strong play when the Pistons take the court this weekend in the final games of summer league play.
