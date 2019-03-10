Pistons' Bruce Brown: Ruled out Sunday
Brown will not play Sunday against the Bulls due to an ankle injury, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
The diagnosis behind Brown's status is unclear, but the Pistons are listing him as one of their inactives Sunday. That means they'll need to find a new starter at small forward, and Luke Kennard, who's played well lately, would appear to be the top candidate.
