Pistons' Bruce Brown: Running with first unit
Brown is starting Tuesday's game against Cleveland, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
The Pistons will shake up the starting lineup by starting Brown at point guard Tuesday night. He tallied six points, eight boards, two assists and two steals in his last start Dec. 30 against Utah.
