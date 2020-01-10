Brown dropped 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT) in an overtime loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday, adding eight assists, four rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 38 minutes.

In the starting lineup again, Brown filled up the stat sheet in this one, showing great hustle and reliable awareness at times. The 23-year old's value on the season is outside of the top 150, but he's kicked it up a notch over the last month of play, producing at a standard league level through the past 13 games. Shooting 80.0 percent from the line in that span has been a key component of that value, as his free-throw percentage on the season was at just 68.4 percent going into this game.