Brown totaled five points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 16 minutes during Friday's 117-93 loss to the Spurs.

Brown drew the start in place of Reggie Jackson (knee), as coach Dwane Casey is trying to transition the rookie to point guard. Brown established a reputation as a good facilitator in college, and despite the apparent lack of wing depth, Casey is pushing him to embrace a lead guard role. If this continues, Brown will likely have a tough time beating out Jackson and Ish Smith for minutes.