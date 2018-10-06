Pistons' Bruce Brown: Scores five points in Friday's loss
Brown totaled five points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 16 minutes during Friday's 117-93 loss to the Spurs.
Brown drew the start in place of Reggie Jackson (knee), as coach Dwane Casey is trying to transition the rookie to point guard. Brown established a reputation as a good facilitator in college, and despite the apparent lack of wing depth, Casey is pushing him to embrace a lead guard role. If this continues, Brown will likely have a tough time beating out Jackson and Ish Smith for minutes.
