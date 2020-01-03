Pistons' Bruce Brown: Scores team-high 15 points
Brown totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 126-112 loss to the Clippers.
Brown came off the bench Thursday after battling through a pre-game illness. Despite the move, he completely outplayed Tim Frazier who managed just 12 minutes as a starter. Brown has crept into the standard league discussion with the Pistons banged up in multiple areas. He is by far the best option at point guard and is worth picking up in most 12-team scenarios.
