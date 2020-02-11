Brown scored 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding 12 rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 87-76 loss to the Hornets.

Getting another start with Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (hip) and Derrick Rose (hip) both out of action, Brown did just enough to earn his third double-double of the season. The 23-year-old is averaging 10.8 points, 6.5 boards, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.0 minutes through six games in February, but his expanded role should dwindle once the Pistons' backcourt gets healthier.