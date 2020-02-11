Pistons' Bruce Brown: Scratches out double-double
Brown scored 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding 12 rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 87-76 loss to the Hornets.
Getting another start with Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (hip) and Derrick Rose (hip) both out of action, Brown did just enough to earn his third double-double of the season. The 23-year-old is averaging 10.8 points, 6.5 boards, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.0 minutes through six games in February, but his expanded role should dwindle once the Pistons' backcourt gets healthier.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...