Pistons' Bruce Brown: Sees 26 minutes in Wednesday's loss
Brown finished with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, and three assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 loss to the Bucks.
Brown saw the fourth-most minutes on the team behind Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, and Stanley Johnson. With Ish Smith suffering a strained groin and slated for an MRI on Thursday, Brown seems likely to enjoy an increased role in the near future thanks to coach Dwane Casey's confidence in the rookie's ability to operate at point guard.
