The Pistons traded Brown to the Nets on Monday in exchange for forward Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

A 2018 second-round pick, Brown appeared in 132 games (99 starts) and averaged 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23.4 minutes per game across his two seasons with Detroit. Though he received ample run for a non-contending Pistons squad in 2019-20, Brown's playing time will likely take a hit while he moves on to a Brooklyn team that projects to be one of the Eastern Conference's better outfits in 2020-21 with a healthy Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. As a defensive-minded player capable of playing point guard and on the wing, Brown could end up being a replacement for Garrett Temple, assuming the Nets elect not to exercise his $5.01 million team option for the upcoming season.