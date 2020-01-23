Coach Dwane Casey said he expects Brown (illness) to be available Friday against the Grizzlies, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Brown missed Wednesday's game against the Kings due to an illness, but it sounds like he should be good to go for Detroit's upcoming back-to-back set, which begins Friday against Memphis. He's averaging 8.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in seven games since joining the starting lineup.