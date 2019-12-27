Pistons' Bruce Brown: Solid off the bench
Brown scored 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), while tacking on five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 27 minutes during the Pistons' 132-102 victory over the Wizards.
Brown missed his first game of the year on Monday and was hobbled coming into Thursday's matchup with calf injuries. However, he had an efficient outing and versatile contributions during the blowout win. Brown will look to inch closer to 100 percent prior to the Pistons' next game on Saturday.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.