Brown scored 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), while tacking on five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 27 minutes during the Pistons' 132-102 victory over the Wizards.

Brown missed his first game of the year on Monday and was hobbled coming into Thursday's matchup with calf injuries. However, he had an efficient outing and versatile contributions during the blowout win. Brown will look to inch closer to 100 percent prior to the Pistons' next game on Saturday.