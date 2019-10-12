Pistons' Bruce Brown: Solid outing in Friday's win
Brown totaled 15 points (4-6 FG, 7-9 FT), seven assists and five rebounds in 25 minutes during Friday's 109-105 preseason victory over Cleveland.
Brown stepped up in the absence of Blake Griffin (rest), scoring 15 points to go with seven assists. Brown is arguably the best facilitator on the Pistons squad and that was on show in this one. He is likely to be starting come opening night, giving him a decent chance to at least sniff standard league value.
More News
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Out for remainder of summer league•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Records triple-double in win•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Another strong performance in win•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Will start Monday•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.