Brown totaled 15 points (4-6 FG, 7-9 FT), seven assists and five rebounds in 25 minutes during Friday's 109-105 preseason victory over Cleveland.

Brown stepped up in the absence of Blake Griffin (rest), scoring 15 points to go with seven assists. Brown is arguably the best facilitator on the Pistons squad and that was on show in this one. He is likely to be starting come opening night, giving him a decent chance to at least sniff standard league value.