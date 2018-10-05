Pistons' Bruce Brown: Starting at point guard Friday
Brown is starting at point guard for Friday's contest against the Spurs, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
With Reggie Jackson presumably getting the night off for rest, Brown will step into the starting role. Brown, the 42nd overall pick in this year's draft, was a shooting guard in college but is transitioning to point guard. He'll test his new position out against the Spurs.
