Brown will start Saturday's game against the Nets, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

With Tim Frazier (shoulder), Derrick Rose (hamstring) and Reggie Jackson (back) all on the shelf, Brown will get the nod at point guard and presumably get some extra usage. He's averaging 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist when seeing at least 20 minutes this season.