Pistons' Bruce Brown: Starting Saturday
Brown will start Saturday's game against the Nets, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
With Tim Frazier (shoulder), Derrick Rose (hamstring) and Reggie Jackson (back) all on the shelf, Brown will get the nod at point guard and presumably get some extra usage. He's averaging 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist when seeing at least 20 minutes this season.
More News
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Coming off bench•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Starting Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Solid outing in Friday's win•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Out for remainder of summer league•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Records triple-double in win•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Another strong performance in win•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.