Brown (knee) will start Tuesday's game at Miami, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

The 23-year-old returned to action Monday and played 13 minutes, but he'll rejoin the starting lineup Tuesday with Derrick Rose (rest) out. Brown is averaging 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal over 26.5 minutes in 11 games this season.