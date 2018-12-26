Brown will start over Luke Kennard during Wednesday's game against the Wizards, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

The Pistons have lost nine of the past 11 games, and it seems coach Dwane Casey wants to switch things up in the starting five. In seven previous starts this season, Brown has averaged 4.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.4 minutes.