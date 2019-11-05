Pistons' Bruce Brown: Stellar as starter once again
Brown totaled 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, three blocks, and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 115-99 loss to the Wizards.
Brown matched career highs in assists and blocks while pitching in across every category. He has been superb as the starter while seeing heavy minutes these last two games with Derrick Rose (hamstring), Blake Griffin (hamstring), Tim Frazier (shoulder), and Reggie Jackson (back) all sidelined. However, Griffin's return, which could be imminent, will likely result in less responsibility offensively for Brown. As a result, fantasy owners may want to wait and see how Brown fares once some of those aforementioned players return to the lineup, though he's potentially worth an add at least for short term purposes heading into Wednesday's matchup versus the Knicks.
