Pistons' Bruce Brown: Stuffs all-around stat sheet
Brown had 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3PT), seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block in Friday's 128-103 win against Atlanta.
Most of the 23-year-old's production came in the last seven minutes of Detroit's dominant 43-point second quarter. The sophomore's per-game totals (7.2 points, 4 rebounds, 3.9 assists) may not incorporate much fantasy value, but considering Brown's started in 11 of the Pistons' 15 contests, he should still have ample opportunity to up his value and deliver performances like this one.
