Pistons' Bruce Brown: Teases triple-double versus Bucks
Brown amassed 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 126-106 loss to the Bucks.
Brown came off the bench with Derrick Rose moving into the starting lineup, though Rose finished with more field-goal attempts (15) than points (12) while playing fewer minutes (23) than the 23-year-old sophomore. Given that Reggie Jackson was bought out, Brown is likely to play a major role down the stretch this season even if he does remain in a reserve role.
