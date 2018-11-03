Brown will start Saturday's game against the Sixers, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

With Reggie Bullock (ankle) officially ruled out, Brown will get the nod at shooting guard, while the rest of the starting five is expected to remain the same. Brown played a career-high 29 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Brooklyn, finishing with nine points and one rebound. The former Miami (FL) standout hasn't shown enough to warrant fantasy consideration in most formats.