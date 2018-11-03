Pistons' Bruce Brown: To start in place of Bullock
Brown will start Saturday's game against the Sixers, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
With Reggie Bullock (ankle) officially ruled out, Brown will get the nod at shooting guard, while the rest of the starting five is expected to remain the same. Brown played a career-high 29 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Brooklyn, finishing with nine points and one rebound. The former Miami (FL) standout hasn't shown enough to warrant fantasy consideration in most formats.
More News
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: In starting five•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Scores five points in Friday's loss•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Starting at point guard Friday•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Transitioning to point guard•
-
Pistons' Bruce Brown: Makes up for shooting struggles with well-rounded effort•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times