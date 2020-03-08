Brown (knee) produced five points (2-6 FG, 1-1 FT), seven assists and five rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Pistons' 111-105 loss to the Jazz.

Brown rejoined the Pistons' rotation after missing the previous four contests with a left knee contusion. He handled what looked to be a relatively normal minutes load in his return, turning in a well-rounded stat line in the process. The Pistons appear set to proceed with Brown as their top wing off the bench moving forward, though he could get some more on-ball work in Sunday's game against the Knicks. Starting point guard Brandon Knight (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the second half of the back-to-back set.