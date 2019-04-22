Brown will start in Monday's Game 4 against the Bucks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Brown started Game 1, but came off the bench for Games 2 and 3. His move back into the starting five will bump Luke Kennard, who started the past two games in his place, back to the bench. Brown is averaging just 13.3 minutes per game this series, and saw just 12 minutes in his lone start of the series.