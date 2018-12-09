Pistons' Bruce Brown: Will start Sunday
Brown will start again Sunday against the Pelicans, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Brown will once again be in the starting lineup when the Pistons face the Pelicans on Sunday due to teammate Reggie Bullock (ankle) still not fully healthy. In his last start, Brown logged seven points and five rebounds in 32 minutes of action Friday.
