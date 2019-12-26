Play

Brown (calf) will "try and play" Thursday against the Wizards, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Brown missed Monday's game against the 76ers due to calf injuries, but it will be just a one-game absence. This month, he's averaging 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.3 minutes.

