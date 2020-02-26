Pistons' Bruce Brown: Won't play Tuesday
Brown (knee) was ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
The 23-year-old was initially considered questionable with the left knee soreness, but he won't be suiting up for Tuesday's game. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Tony Snell should see increased minutes due to Brown's absence.
