Play

Brown won't play Wednesday against Sacramento due to an illness, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

The second-year guard has apparently caught the flu along with teammate Tim Frazier and therefore won't be available for Wednesday's contest. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk could likely enter the starting five with Brown out Wednesday, as Mykhailiuk is averaging a superb 15.8 points over his last five outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories