Pistons' Bruce Brown: Won't return Sunday
Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Brown will miss his third consecutive game as he continues to battle left knee soreness. The 23-year-old's next chance to take the court will be Wednesday against the Thunder.
