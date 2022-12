Boeheim posted 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and an assist in 26 minutes during Monday's 115-103 loss to the Mad Ants.

Boeheim was held to single-digit scoring totals in each of his last four appearances, but he shot 60 percent from beyond the arc during Monday's loss. He's now averaging 8.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game this year.