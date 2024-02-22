Boeheim agreed to a two-year, two-way deal with the Pistons on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Boeheim was previously with the Pistons on a two-way deal with the Pistons as a rookie in 2022-23, but he made only 10 appearances at the NBA level. He attended training camp this season with the Pistons on an Exhibit 10 deal, but after failing to win a roster spot, Boeheim linked up with Detroit's G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. Over his 36 appearances for Motor City, the 6-foot-5 wing averaged 14.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 three-pointers, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 24.3 minutes while shooting 41.8 percent from downtown.