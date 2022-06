Boeheim signed a two-way deal with the Pistons on Thursday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Boeheim went undrafted Thursday, but he was quickly signed following the draft. The 6-foot-6 sharpshooter led the ACC in scoring last season with 19.2 points per game, but he shot below 35.0 percent from three for the first time during his four-year career at Syracuse.