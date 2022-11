Boeheim tallied two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds in 13 minutes during Thursday's 106-96 win over the Gold.

Boeheim played 25 minutes during Monday's loss to Windy City, but he garnered less playing time Thursday and had a limited impact for the Cruise. Although he hauled in a season-high four rebounds, it seems unlikely that he'll play a significant role for Motor City early in the year.