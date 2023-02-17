Boeheim logged 26 points (9-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 win over the Swarm.

Boeheim was held to single-digit scoring totals during his last three appearances, but he was productive during Motor City's final game before the All-Star break. He's averaging 11.5 points and 1.7 assists in 24.9 minutes per game this year.