Boeheim is available for Wednesday's game versus Cleveland, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.
Boeheim will be with the Pistons on Wednesday as part of his two-way deal. However, he hasn't taken part in any action at the NBA level since Oct. 21, so there shouldn't be much to look at here from a fantasy standpoint.
