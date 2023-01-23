Boeheim (toe) played 22 minutes Thursday for the G League's Motor City Cruise in their 127-117 loss to the South Bay Lakers, finishing with 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Boeheim, one of the Pistons' two two-way players who has logged just one minute at the NBA level during his rookie campaign, hadn't played in the G League since Dec. 20 due to an unspecified toe injury. He looked to be on a light minutes restriction in his return to action Thursday but should see an uptick in playing time for Motor City now that he's gotten one game under his belt following a one-month absence. He'll remain on assignment in the G League while the Pistons play the Bucks on Monday, and Boeheim is unlikely to get an appointment back to the NBA team in the near future so long as Detroit has most of its key wing players available.