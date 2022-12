Boeheim tallied 10 points (3-13 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes during Monday's 121-110 loss to Iowa.

Boeheim shot just 23.1 percent from the floor during Monday's defeat, but he scored in double figures for a third consecutive game. He's now averaging 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per game this year.