Cunningham contributed 41 points (15-21 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 118-112 loss to Brooklyn.

Cunningham scored at least 40 points for the second time in the past four games, doing everything possible to get the Pistons over the line. Unfortunately, it was once again to no avail as Detroit lost their 27th straight game. He has now scored more than 20 points in 10 of the last 12 games, continuing to flash the offensive upside managers had been hoping to see. Despite the losing record, Cunningham remains a real positive and should obviously be rostered everywhere.