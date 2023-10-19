Cunningham (quadriceps) is available for Thursday's preseason game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. He will start at point guard.

Cunningham returned to practice in a full capacity Sunday and will officially be available for Thursday's preseason matchup, featuring in the backcourt alongside Killian Hayes and Ausar Thompson. It's not yet clear whether he'll also suit up for Friday's exhibition game against Dallas.