Cunningham (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Cunningham participated in Friday's morning shootaround and has officially been cleared to suit up for a second consecutive matchup. He played 29 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Minnesota and will likely be able to handle a sizable workload once again Friday.
