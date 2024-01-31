Cunningham (knee) will be available to play Wednesday against the Cavs.
Cunningham sat out the second leg of a back-to-back Sunday, but he'll be back in action for Wednesday's game and should see his usual minutes. Expect Killian Hayes to return to the second unit and fewer minutes for Alec Burks.
