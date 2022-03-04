Cunningham (wrist) is active for Friday's matchup against the Pacers, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
A sprained wrist won't keep the rookie from playing Friday. Across the past five games, he's averaged 20.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 32.4 minutes.
