Cunningham (knee injury management) will play Monday versus Memphis.

Cunningham will suit up for a third consecutive contest despite his left knee continuing to be monitored. The 22-year-old is coming off back-to-back games with 30-plus points, although he was limited to just 16 points (6-14 FG) in a Dec. 6 loss to the Grizzlies.

