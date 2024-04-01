Cunningham (knee injury management) will play Monday versus Memphis.
Cunningham will suit up for a third consecutive contest despite his left knee continuing to be monitored. The 22-year-old is coming off back-to-back games with 30-plus points, although he was limited to just 16 points (6-14 FG) in a Dec. 6 loss to the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Questionable for Monday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Game-high 33 points vs. Washington•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Available for Friday's game•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Present for shootaround•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Iffy against Washington•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Goes for 32 points in loss•